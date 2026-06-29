Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ishares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, trading trading flat with over 3.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Gold Trust Shares, off about 1.2% on volume of over 2.8 million shares. First Trust LONG/SHORT Equity is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 0.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LALT
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