The First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 5.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 65,000. Shares of LALT were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ishares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, trading trading flat with over 3.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Gold Trust Shares, off about 1.2% on volume of over 2.8 million shares. First Trust LONG/SHORT Equity is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LALT

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