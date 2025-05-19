Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Alphabet, trading down about 0.3% with over 18.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Warner BROS. Discovery, off about 2.1% on volume of over 16.0 million shares. Take-two Interactive Software is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP
