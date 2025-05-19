Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 207,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of IXP were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Alphabet, trading down about 0.3% with over 18.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Warner BROS. Discovery, off about 2.1% on volume of over 16.0 million shares. Take-two Interactive Software is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.4% on the day.

