Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD

July 15, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 176,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of FXD were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ford Motor, trading up about 2.3% with over 40.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sirius XM Holdings, up about 5% on volume of over 27.0 million shares. Macys is lagging other components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF Monday, trading lower by about 11.3%.

