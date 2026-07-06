Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Barrick Mining, trading off about 0.5% with over 4.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mosaic, up about 0.2% on volume of over 2.3 million shares. Select Water Solutions is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.6% on the day, while American Water Works is lagging other components of the First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTRI
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