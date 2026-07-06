The First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 246,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of FTRI were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Barrick Mining, trading off about 0.5% with over 4.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mosaic, up about 0.2% on volume of over 2.3 million shares. Select Water Solutions is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.6% on the day, while American Water Works is lagging other components of the First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTRI

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