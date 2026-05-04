The First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 264,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of FAN were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nextera Energy, trading off about 0.4% with over 1.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alliant Energy, down about 0.3% on volume of over 901,000 shares. Arcosa is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.4% on the day, while American Superconductor is lagging other components of the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, trading lower by about 5.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.