Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nextera Energy, trading off about 0.4% with over 1.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alliant Energy, down about 0.3% on volume of over 901,000 shares. Arcosa is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.4% on the day, while American Superconductor is lagging other components of the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, trading lower by about 5.7%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FAN
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