Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ishares Msci Brazil ETF, trading up about 2.5% with over 13.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Msci South Korea ETF, up about 5.9% on volume of over 9.9 million shares. Ishares Msci Philippines ETF is lagging other components of the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.5%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CORO
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