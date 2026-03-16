The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 17.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 831,000. Shares of CORO were up about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ishares Msci Brazil ETF, trading up about 2.5% with over 13.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Msci South Korea ETF, up about 5.9% on volume of over 9.9 million shares. Ishares Msci Philippines ETF is lagging other components of the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CORO

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