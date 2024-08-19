The iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 171,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 70,000. Shares of AOK were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 2% with over 168.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 2.2% on volume of over 51.2 million shares. Zim Integrated Shipping Services is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 22.8% on the day, while B. Riley Financial is lagging other components of the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 9.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOK

