In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uranium Energy, up about 13.1% and shares of Denison Mines, up about 9.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF, down about 1.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Uber Technologies, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, lower by about 6.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: URA, USCL

