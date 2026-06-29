Markets
GRRR

Monday's ETF Movers: BUG, EMEQ

June 29, 2026 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, the Global X Cybersecurity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gorilla Technology Group, up about 8.4% and shares of Palo Alto Networks, up about 7.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF, off about 3.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of DR. Reddys Laboratories, lower by about 3.1%, and shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: BUG, EMEQVIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: BUG, EMEQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GRRR
PANW
RDY
TKC
EMEQ
BUG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.