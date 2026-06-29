In trading on Monday, the Global X Cybersecurity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gorilla Technology Group, up about 8.4% and shares of Palo Alto Networks, up about 7.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF, off about 3.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of DR. Reddys Laboratories, lower by about 3.1%, and shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: BUG, EMEQ

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