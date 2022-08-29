Monday's ETF Movers: URA, QVML
In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UEX, up about 16.5% and shares of Centrus Energy, up about 14.2% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 3.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Catalent, lower by about 7.8%, and shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb, lower by about 5% on the day.
