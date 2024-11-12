News & Insights

Monday.com Reports Robust Q3 Growth and Leadership Changes

November 12, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Monday.com (MNDY) has released an update.

Monday.com reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with a 33% increase in revenue to $251 million and surpassing $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. The company also saw significant growth in its customer base, with notable expansions among larger clients. Leadership changes include the appointment of Adi Dar as COO, while Chief Revenue Officer Yoni Osherov will step down at the end of the year.

