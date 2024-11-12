Monday.com Reports Robust Q3 Growth and Leadership Changes

Monday.com (MNDY) has released an update.

Monday.com reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with a 33% increase in revenue to $251 million and surpassing $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. The company also saw significant growth in its customer base, with notable expansions among larger clients. Leadership changes include the appointment of Adi Dar as COO, while Chief Revenue Officer Yoni Osherov will step down at the end of the year.

For further insights into MNDY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.