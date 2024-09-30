On Friday, Director Kristi Ann Matus purchased $100,737 worth of Ambac Financial Group, purchasing 9,000 shares at a cost of $11.19 a piece. Ambac Financial Group is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. Matus was up about 2.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AMBC trading as high as $11.46 in trading on Monday.
VIDEO: Monday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: AMBC
