Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Director Kristi Ann Matus purchased $100,737 worth of Ambac Financial Group, purchasing 9,000 shares at a cost of $11.19 a piece. Ambac Financial Group is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. Matus was up about 2.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AMBC trading as high as $11.46 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: AMBC

