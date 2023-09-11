News & Insights

Monday 9/11 Insider Buying Report: DKS, CODI

September 11, 2023 — 02:38 pm EDT

September 11, 2023

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Dick's Sporting Goods' Director, William J. Colombo, made a $241,999 purchase of DKS, buying 2,200 shares at a cost of $110.00 each. Colombo was up about 3.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DKS trading as high as $113.99 at last check today. Dick's Sporting Goods is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Colombo in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Patrick A. Maciariello bought $202,143 worth of Compass Diversified, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $20.21 each. Before this latest buy, Maciariello made one other purchase in the past year, buying $118,290 shares at a cost of $18.20 each. Compass Diversified is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday.

