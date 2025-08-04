As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, First Business Financial Services' Director, Ralph R. Kauten, made a $478,000 buy of FBIZ, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $47.80 each. First Business Financial Services is trading trading flat on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director William R. Johnson purchased $432,477 worth of United Parcel Service, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $86.50 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Johnson in the past twelve months. United Parcel Service is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. Investors can bag UPS even cheaper than Johnson did, with shares trading as low as $85.25 in trading on Monday -- that's 1.4% below Johnson's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 8/4 Insider Buying Report: FBIZ, UPS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.