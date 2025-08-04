Markets
Monday 8/4 Insider Buying Report: FBIZ, UPS

August 04, 2025 — 10:35 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, First Business Financial Services' Director, Ralph R. Kauten, made a $478,000 buy of FBIZ, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $47.80 each. First Business Financial Services is trading trading flat on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director William R. Johnson purchased $432,477 worth of United Parcel Service, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $86.50 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Johnson in the past twelve months. United Parcel Service is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. Investors can bag UPS even cheaper than Johnson did, with shares trading as low as $85.25 in trading on Monday -- that's 1.4% below Johnson's purchase price.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

FBIZ
UPS

