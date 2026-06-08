Markets
PODD

Monday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: PODD, ADC

June 08, 2026 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Insulet's Director, Timothy C. Stonesifer, made a $400,393 purchase of PODD, buying 2,790 shares at a cost of $143.51 each. Stonesifer was up about 7.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PODD trading as high as $153.57 in trading on Monday. Insulet is trading off about 0.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Stonesifer made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $299,884 shares for a cost of $311.73 each.

And at Agree Realty, there was insider buying on Thursday, by EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD Richard Agree who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $71.41 each, for a trade totaling $357,050. Before this latest buy, Agree made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.7M shares for a cost of $70.67 a piece. Agree Realty is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. So far Agree is in the green, up about 3.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $73.83.

Monday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: PODD, ADCVIDEO: Monday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: PODD, ADC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PODD
ADC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.