Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Insulet's Director, Timothy C. Stonesifer, made a $400,393 purchase of PODD, buying 2,790 shares at a cost of $143.51 each. Stonesifer was up about 7.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PODD trading as high as $153.57 in trading on Monday. Insulet is trading off about 0.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Stonesifer made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $299,884 shares for a cost of $311.73 each.

And at Agree Realty, there was insider buying on Thursday, by EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD Richard Agree who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $71.41 each, for a trade totaling $357,050. Before this latest buy, Agree made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.7M shares for a cost of $70.67 a piece. Agree Realty is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. So far Agree is in the green, up about 3.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $73.83.

VIDEO: Monday 6/8 Insider Buying Report: PODD, ADC

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