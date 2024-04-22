As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, Sunoco's Director, David K. Skidmore, made a $78,144 buy of SUN, purchasing 1,500 shares at a cost of $52.10 each. Skidmore was up about 7.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SUN trading as high as $55.83 in trading on Monday. Sunoco is trading up about 0.5% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Skidmore in the past twelve months.

VIDEO: Monday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: SUN

