At Bloomin' Brands, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Mike Spanos who bought 118,000 shares at a cost of $8.63 each, for a trade totaling $1.02M. This buy marks the first one filed by Spanos in the past twelve months. Bloomin' Brands is trading up about 6.2% on the day Monday. So far Spanos is in the green, up about 8.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $9.34.
VIDEO: Monday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: BLMN
