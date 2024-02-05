News & Insights

Markets
TBBK

Monday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: TBBK, INTC

February 05, 2024 — 12:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, The Bancorp's Director, Daniela Mielke, made a $149,606 buy of TBBK, purchasing 3,315 shares at a cost of $45.13 each. Investors have the opportunity to buy TBBK even cheaper than Mielke did, with the stock changing hands as low as $42.06 at last check today which is 6.8% under Mielke's purchase price. The Bancorp is trading down about 1.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Mielke purchased TBBK on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $221,031 at an average of $33.39 per share.

And on Thursday, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought $119,671 worth of Intel, buying 2,800 shares at a cost of $42.74 a piece. Before this latest buy, Gelsinger bought INTC on 6 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.13M at an average of $32.43 per share. Intel is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday.

Monday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: TBBK, INTC
VIDEO: Monday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: TBBK, INTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TBBK
INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.