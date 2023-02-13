As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Vicarious Surgical, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Philip Liang purchased 79,009 shares of RBOT, at a cost of $3.05 each, for a total investment of $240,740. So far Liang is in the green, up about 5.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.20. Vicarious Surgical is trading up about 1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Liang purchased RBOT on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $163,547 at an average of $3.05 per share.

And at Veritex Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director John Sughrue who purchased 3,652 shares at a cost of $27.36 each, for a trade totaling $99,919. Before this latest buy, Sughrue made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $134,060 shares for a cost of $33.52 a piece. Veritex Holdings is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. So far Sughrue is in the green, up about 2.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $28.08.

VIDEO: Monday 2/13 Insider Buying Report: RBOT, VBTX

