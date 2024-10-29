Moncler Reports Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

Moncler S.p.A. (IT:MONC) has released an update.

Moncler S.p.A. reported a 6% increase in group revenues to €1.87 billion for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong growth in the direct channel for both Moncler and Stone Island brands. Despite a challenging third quarter marked by declines in the wholesale channel, Moncler remains focused on enhancing brand experiences to navigate uncertain market conditions. The company highlights its long-term strategy to maintain brand strength amidst ongoing macroeconomic volatility.

For further insights into IT:MONC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.