Moncler Reports Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

October 29, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Moncler S.p.A. (IT:MONC) has released an update.

Moncler S.p.A. reported a 6% increase in group revenues to €1.87 billion for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong growth in the direct channel for both Moncler and Stone Island brands. Despite a challenging third quarter marked by declines in the wholesale channel, Moncler remains focused on enhancing brand experiences to navigate uncertain market conditions. The company highlights its long-term strategy to maintain brand strength amidst ongoing macroeconomic volatility.

