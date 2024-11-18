Monadelphous Group’s Growth and Sustainability Commitment

Monadelphous Group Limited (AU:MND) has released an update.

Monadelphous Group Limited has experienced a robust year with significant contract wins totaling approximately $3.4 billion in key sectors like energy and renewable energy. The company also strengthened its market position through strategic acquisitions, such as Melchor Contracting, and received prestigious industry awards, enhancing its reputation for excellence. Additionally, Monadelphous is committed to sustainability, aiming for Net Zero by 2050, and has made notable strides in employee development and diversity initiatives.

