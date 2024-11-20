Molten Ventures CEO Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Molten Ventures’ CEO, Ben Wilkinson, made a significant purchase of 13,007 ordinary shares at an average price of £3.094, totaling £40,246.99. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on November 20, 2024, reflecting potential confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors may find this insider buying noteworthy as it often signals positive expectations from company leadership.

For further insights into GB:GROW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.