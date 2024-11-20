Molten Ventures CEO Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.
Molten Ventures’ CEO, Ben Wilkinson, made a significant purchase of 13,007 ordinary shares at an average price of £3.094, totaling £40,246.99. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on November 20, 2024, reflecting potential confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors may find this insider buying noteworthy as it often signals positive expectations from company leadership.
