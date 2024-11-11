News & Insights

Molten Ventures to Announce FY25 Interim Results

November 11, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

Molten Ventures, a prominent venture capital firm in Europe, is set to reveal its half-year results for FY25 through a live webcast on November 20, 2024. Known for investing in high-growth digital technology companies, Molten Ventures offers public market investors a chance to engage with rapidly expanding tech businesses. With a diverse portfolio and a focus on sectors like Enterprise Technology and Digital Health, Molten Ventures continues to shape the future of technology in Europe.

