Molten Metals Corp. Plans $2M Private Placement

December 03, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Molten Metals Corp. (TSE:MOLT) has released an update.

Molten Metals Corp. is set to raise up to $2 million through a private placement offering, selling 5 million units at $0.40 each, with the proceeds directed towards exploration and other business activities. Each unit includes shares and warrants, with warrants exercisable at $0.70 for two years. The offering will adhere to Canadian Securities Exchange policies and utilize prospectus exemptions.

