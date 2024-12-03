Molten Metals Corp. Plans $2M Private Placement

Molten Metals Corp. (TSE:MOLT) has released an update.

Molten Metals Corp. is set to raise up to $2 million through a private placement offering, selling 5 million units at $0.40 each, with the proceeds directed towards exploration and other business activities. Each unit includes shares and warrants, with warrants exercisable at $0.70 for two years. The offering will adhere to Canadian Securities Exchange policies and utilize prospectus exemptions.

