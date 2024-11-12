Moleculin Biotech Gains IRB Approval for Phase 3 Trial

Moleculin Biotech ( (MBRX) ) just unveiled an update.

Moleculin Biotech has received IRB approval for its pivotal Phase 3 MIRACLE trial, evaluating Annamycin with Cytarabine for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The trial aims to accelerate approval, with enrollment starting in early 2025. This adaptive study could bring a crucial treatment option to AML patients, supported by positive data and FDA alignment.

