News & Insights

Stocks

Moleculin Biotech Gains IRB Approval for Phase 3 Trial

November 12, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Moleculin Biotech ( (MBRX) ) just unveiled an update.

Moleculin Biotech has received IRB approval for its pivotal Phase 3 MIRACLE trial, evaluating Annamycin with Cytarabine for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The trial aims to accelerate approval, with enrollment starting in early 2025. This adaptive study could bring a crucial treatment option to AML patients, supported by positive data and FDA alignment.

Learn more about MBRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.