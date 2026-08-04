Mohawk's Q2 Earnings Beat Raises a Key Question on Margin Durability

Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK delivered a sizable second-quarter earnings beat as pricing, productivity and product execution improved despite weak residential flooring markets.



The next test is whether wider margins can persist without the same level of tariff-refund support. Higher input costs and seasonal sales pressure make the third-quarter outlook especially important.

MHK’s Q2 Results Surpassed Expectations

Adjusted earnings rose 32.5% year over year to $3.67 per share and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.8%. Net sales increased 6.8% to $2.99 billion and topped the consensus mark by 5.8%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mohawk Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mohawk Industries, Inc. Quote

Higher volumes, favorable product mix, pricing and tariff refunds supported the quarter. The refunds contributed about 63 cents per share, making it necessary to separate operating improvement from benefits that may not recur at the same level.

Mohawk Expanded Margins Across the Business

Adjusted gross margin increased 100 basis points to 27.4%, while adjusted operating margin expanded to 9.7% from 8% a year earlier. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses also declined as a percentage of sales.



Flooring North America posted the largest improvement. Its adjusted operating margin rose to 11.4% from 7.3%, while Global Ceramic and Flooring Rest of the World also delivered year-over-year margin gains.

MHK’s Productivity Gains Offer Lasting Support

Restructuring and productivity contributed $43 million to adjusted operating income during the quarter and helped offset underlying inflation. Programs initiated since 2022 are expected to generate about $360 million in annualized benefits.



Additional projects could lower annual costs by about $60 million after completion, with most actions scheduled by the end of 2027. Operational simplification, warehouse consolidation and capacity optimization provide a more durable source of support than tariff refunds.



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND offers a useful demand comparison as a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring. Its second-quarter comparable-store sales declined 2.1%, showing that stronger company execution can coexist with uneven spending on larger flooring projects.

Tariff Refunds Complicate Mohawk’s Comparison

Tariff refunds materially lifted second-quarter earnings and partly offset $77 million of underlying inflation. The company received about $49 million of tariff-refund benefits during the period.



Only about 12 cents per share of tariff-refund support is included in the third-quarter outlook. Investors should therefore focus on pricing, mix and productivity when judging whether the latest margin improvement represents sustainable earnings power.



Interface, Inc. TILE, a global producer of carpet tile and resilient flooring, provides another relevant industry reference. Its broader commercial exposure illustrates why demand conditions can differ across flooring categories even when manufacturers face similar cost and pricing pressures.

MHK’s Q3 Outlook Highlights the Margin Test

Management expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.50-$2.60 per share. Excluding tariff refunds, the outlook falls to $2.38-$2.48 per share.



Sales are expected to decline seasonally from the second quarter, while higher labor, material, energy and transportation costs may pressure profitability. Pricing and productivity are expected to offset inflation under current conditions, but competitive markets could delay price realization.

Mohawk’s Ratings Support a Balanced View

The bottom line is that Mohawk showed genuine operating progress, but temporary refund benefits amplified the quarter. The third quarter should provide a cleaner test of whether restructuring, pricing and mix can protect margins as sales soften and costs rise.



MHK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It also has a VGM Score of A, with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of C. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The favorable VGM, Value and Growth readings support investors who emphasize those characteristics. Still, Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, and the Hold designation reflects a measured near-term stance. The Momentum Score of C reinforces the case for distinguishing structural operating gains from one-time earnings support.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.