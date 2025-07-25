Mohawk Posts Q2 Beat as Margins Decline

Key Points - Adjusted earnings per share of $2.77 and revenue of $2.80 billion both exceeded analyst expectations.

- Profitability metrics declined compared to the prior year, with adjusted EPS down 7.7% and operating margin lower across all segments.

- Management guided for lower adjusted earnings and signaled ongoing margin pressures from input costs and tariffs.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), a leader in global flooring manufacturing, released its second quarter 2025 results on July 24, 2025. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $2.77, beating analyst estimates of $2.61. Revenue (GAAP) was $2.80 billion, topping the consensus of $2.76 billion. However, profitability fell year over year with margins slipping in most segments, despite operational efficiencies and business restructuring. Management offered cautious guidance for the upcoming quarter, highlighting continued input cost challenges and unresolved tariff impacts.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.77 $2.61 $3.00 (7.7%) Revenue $2.80 billion $2.76 billion $2.80 billion 0.0% Adjusted Operating Margin 8.0 % 9.2 % (1.2 pp) Free Cash Flow $126 million $142 million (11.3%) Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 26.4 % 27.1 % (0.7 pp)

Business Overview and Recent Focuses

Mohawk Industries is a global manufacturer of flooring products, supplying carpet, tile, laminate, hardwood, vinyl, and stone through its diverse brand portfolio. It sells in more than 180 countries, maintaining a significant production and distribution presence in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australasia. The company’s extensive range includes proprietary technologies like SmartStrand carpet fibers and Reveal Imaging surface design for ceramics.

Recently, Mohawk has concentrated on product innovation—particularly in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and premium laminate—while leveraging local production capacity in North America. These strategies help address shifting consumer preferences and offer flexibility in managing global tariff policies. Operational excellence remains a primary goal, with ongoing restructuring and productivity projects designed to support cost control and margin stability.

Quarter Highlights: Performance Drivers and Segment Trends

This quarter, Mohawk’s revenue (GAAP) beat expectations but held steady compared to the same period last year—essentially unchanged at $2.80 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) surpassed the estimate by 6.1% but still fell to $2.77 from $3.00 a year earlier. Management cited flat underlying sales volume, as weak industry demand persisted. Segment performance diverged, with each area facing specific margin and volume pressures.

The Global Ceramic segment, which covers ceramic tile and related products, registered a 0.5% sales increase as reported. but saw its adjusted operating margin slip from 8.5% in Q2 2024 to 8.1%. Higher input costs offset gains from an improved product mix and productivity efforts. Flooring North America, which includes carpet, laminate, and luxury vinyl flooring for both residential and commercial customers, saw sales fall 1.2% as reported. Its adjusted operating margin for the Flooring North America segment declined from 8.6% to 7.3%, with higher energy and material expenses as well as the financial effect of plant shutdowns partially offset by cost-saving initiatives.

Flooring Rest of World, covering international markets beyond North America, posted 1.0% GAAP sales growth but a notable drop in margin—from 12.6% to 10.4%. This margin decline stemmed from competitive pricing in the segment’s main markets.

The company generated $126 million in free cash flow and repurchased 393,000 shares, reflecting capital discipline. The board authorized a new $500 million share repurchase plan. Restructuring projects, expected to save about $100 million in FY2025, continued on schedule, including closing high-cost operations, simplifying distribution, and adopting new technologies for operational savings. Productivity improvements centered on equipment upgrades, energy management, and supply chain adjustments to help address ongoing inflation pressures and support margin efforts.

Looking Ahead: Management Outlook and Investor Watchpoints

Management projects adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share between $2.56 and $2.66, a sequential drop from this quarter’s result. This guidance excludes any yet-to-be-finalized tariff increases, but management identified potential annualized costs of about $50 million if new U.S. tariffs are factored in, as disclosed in prior management guidance. The company expects input cost pressures to peak, with the effect from higher costs showing most in reported earnings during that period. Investors are advised to monitor ongoing cost inflation and the timing and magnitude of further tariff changes, as these remain unpredictable and may drive further margin volatility. Management continues to focus on offsetting higher costs through pricing actions and productivity gains. With broad operational improvements underway, the company maintains a wait-and-see posture on sales volume recovery, expecting no clear inflection in market demand in the near term.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

