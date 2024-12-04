News & Insights

Stocks

Mohawk Industries price target lowered to $180 from $185 at Loop Capital

December 04, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Loop Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Mohawk Industries (MHK) to $180 from $185 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company’s Q3 results were “mixed” relative to its checks and a pre-quiet period conversations with the management, and the firm sees price/mix remaining negative for the next few quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Volume growth would be the most significant lever for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, Loop adds, also noting that the company’s productivity improvement efforts are “material and ongoing”.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MHK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MHK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.