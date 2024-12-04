Mohawk Industries price target lowered to $180 from $185 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Mohawk Industries (MHK) to $180 from $185 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company’s Q3 results were “mixed” relative to its checks and a pre-quiet period conversations with the management, and the firm sees price/mix remaining negative for the next few quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Volume growth would be the most significant lever for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, Loop adds, also noting that the company’s productivity improvement efforts are “material and ongoing”.

