Mohawk Industries price target lowered to $180 from $185 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Mohawk Industries (MHK) to $180 from $185 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company’s Q3 results were “mixed” relative to its checks and a pre-quiet period conversations with the management, and the firm sees price/mix remaining negative for the next few quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Volume growth would be the most significant lever for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, Loop adds, also noting that the company’s productivity improvement efforts are “material and ongoing”.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MHK:
- Mohawk Industries COO Chris Wellborn to retire, Paul De Cock to succeed
- Mohawk Announces Leadership Changes and New Appointments
- Mohawk Industries price target lowered to $155 from $184 at Truist
- Mohawk Industries price target lowered to $134 from $140 at RBC Capital
- Mohawk Industries price target lowered to $146 from $161 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.