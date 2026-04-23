MOH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $165.93, changing hands as high as $177.87 per share. Molina Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOH's low point in its 52 week range is $121.06 per share, with $333.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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