MOGU Reports Wider Net Loss In H2 2026

(RTTNews) - Monday, MOGU Inc. (MOGU), a KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, announced financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2026.

For the second half of fiscal year 2026, net loss attributable to MOGU totaled RMB 48.6 million compared to RMB 39.4 million in the prior year.

Net loss widened during the period mainly due to weak revenue growth, which was hit by a heightened competitive environment among major e-commerce platforms.

On a per-share basis, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders stood at RMB 0.02 compared to RMB 0.01 in the previous year.

Adjusted net loss for the period was RMB 41.5 million compared to RMB 39.1 million in the earlier year.

Total revenues declined to RMB 56.7 million from last year's RMB 79.4 million.

In the pre-market hours, MOGU is trading at $2.08, down 1.42 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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