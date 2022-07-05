Mogrify, Astellas Pharma Announce Research Agreement

(RTTNews) - Mogrify Limited and Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) have executed a collaborative research agreement on in vivo regenerative medicine approaches to address sensorineural hearing loss. Based in Cambridge, UK, Mogrify has developed a proprietary suite of platform technologies that utilize a systematic big-data approach to direct cellular reprogramming and the maintenance of cell identity. The platforms, MOGRIFY and epiMOGRIFY, deploy next-generation sequencing, gene regulatory and epigenetic network data to enable the prediction of the transcription factors and growth factors required to produce any target human cell type from any source human cell type.

Using Mogrify's direct cellular reprogramming platform, the companies will seek to identify combinations of transcription factors involved in cell differentiation to generate new cochlear hair cells.

