Modine (MOD) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Modine (MOD) closed at $83.69, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating and cooling products maker had lost 18.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Modine in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.79, reflecting a 17.91% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $591.15 million, showing a 4.36% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Modine. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Modine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Modine is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.7. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.01.

Investors should also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.64 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 152, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

