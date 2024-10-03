Modine (MOD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Modine (MOD) standing at $130.87, reflecting a -0.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the heating and cooling products maker had gained 24.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 6.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.25%.

The upcoming earnings release of Modine will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.93, indicating a 4.49% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $644.74 million, up 3.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion, which would represent changes of +18.77% and +8.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Modine. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. Modine is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Modine currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.73.

We can also see that MOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Original Equipment industry stood at 0.73 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.