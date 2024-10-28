Modine Manufacturing opens new facility in Calgary

Modine announced the opening of a new 250,000 square foot facility in Calgary, Canada. The facility will manufacture Airedale by Modine precision cooling equipment to meet the increased demand from data center customers, particularly in the hyperscale market. Modine acquired Canada-based Scott Springfield Manufacturing in February and promptly broke ground on a third facility to manufacture advanced air handling units for hyperscale data center customers under the Airedale by Modine brand. This new facility expands Modine’s ability to provide customers with cooling equipment from a global manufacturing footprint that includes facilities in Spain, the UK, and the U.S. The first Airedale by Modine units from the new Calgary facility are expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.

