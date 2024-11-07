Moderna’s Q3 2024: Revenue Growth and Strategic Advances

News & Insights

Moderna ( (MRNA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Moderna presented to its investors.

Moderna, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in the development of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics, with a focus on innovative solutions for infectious diseases, immune-oncology, and rare diseases.

In the third quarter of 2024, Moderna reported revenues of $1.9 billion and a net income of $13 million. The company also highlighted its strategic focus on executing the launch of updated COVID-19 and RSV vaccines, as well as the initiation of pivotal Phase 3 trials for norovirus and influenza vaccines.

Key financial performance metrics include a 4% year-over-year increase in product sales, primarily driven by U.S. sales of the updated COVID-19 vaccine. The company achieved significant cost efficiency, with a 77% decrease in cost of sales from the previous year, and a net income turnaround from a $3.6 billion loss in Q3 2023 to a $13 million profit in Q3 2024. Additionally, Moderna expanded its executive committee and entered strategic collaborations to enhance its commercial reach.

Looking forward, Moderna remains committed to driving growth, with expectations of 10 product approvals over the next three years. The company aims to continue reducing costs and enhancing productivity while preparing for the regulatory filings of its next-generation vaccines.

