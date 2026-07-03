Moderna vs. Recursion: Which Cutting-Edge Pharma Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Moderna is evolving from a COVID-19 vaccine specialist into a multi-product firm with major oncology and rare disease partnerships.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals is leveraging artificial intelligence and massive biological datasets to accelerate drug discovery via high-tech collaborations.

Which of these innovative healthcare companies is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

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As the biotechnology landscape shifts toward personalized medicine and advanced computing, investors are weighing established leaders against emerging tech-driven disruptors. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) offer two distinct paths forward.

Moderna pioneered the use of messenger RNA to deliver genetic instructions to cells, while Recursion uses machine learning to identify new drug candidates. Both companies are currently operating at a net loss while investing heavily in research, making them high-stakes options for those tracking the future of the healthcare sector.

The case for Moderna

Moderna focuses on developing mRNA medicines that instruct the human body to produce proteins to prevent or treat various diseases. The company is diversifying its pipeline into immuno-oncology and rare diseases through strategic collaborations with partners such as Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) and Recordati. These partnerships are vital for its research and commercialization efforts as it moves beyond its initial focus on respiratory viruses.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of more than $1.9 billion, a decrease of approximately 40% from the previous fiscal year. This decline contributed to a net loss of roughly $2.8 billion for the period, though it was narrower than in fiscal 2024.

On its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.2x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity, with lower ratios typically indicating less reliance on borrowed money. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly $2.1 billion negative.

The case for Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals operates as a clinical-stage "TechBio" company that uses its AI-native operating system to discover new medicines. It maintains critical partnerships with major biotech stocks and pharmaceutical firms like Roche, Genentech, and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). These collaborations provide funding and validation for its automated biological research platform as it targets high-unmet-need areas like neuroscience.

In FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $74.7 million, marking an increase of about 27% year over year. Despite this growth, it recorded a net loss of nearly $645 million for the fiscal period, as the firm continued to invest heavily in its digital and laboratory infrastructure.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of near 0.1x, indicating a strong position to meet short-term liabilities. Free cash flow for the period was approximately negative $378 million, reflecting the high costs of maintaining its data-generation capabilities and proprietary hardware.

Risk profile comparison

Moderna faces intense competitive pressure from large manufacturers like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Sanofi, and GSK (NYSE:GSK). Changes in regulatory policies or vaccine recommendations can significantly shift demand and disrupt financial forecasts. While a major $2.25 billion lawsuit with Genevant and Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was settled in March 2026, the company still navigates industry-wide uncertainty regarding mRNA intellectual property. Success depends on high-risk clinical execution across its oncology and rare disease programs.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals relies heavily on its unproven AI-enabled discovery platform, where any inaccuracies in predictive modeling could lead to failed drug candidates. The business is also dependent on strategic partners such as Roche to fund research, so any termination of these deals would harm operations. Additionally, the company faces risks from potential cyber-attacks on its proprietary biological data sets and its reliance on third-party cloud infrastructure provided by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Valuation comparison

Moderna offers a more established revenue base and a lower sales multiple, whereas Recursion Pharmaceuticals is a higher-growth, earlier-stage bet with a steeper price-to-sales valuation.

Metric Moderna Recursion Pharmaceuticals Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a n/a 389.1x P/S ratio 12.9x 26.8x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna was a proof of concept of the power of mRNA research to quickly produce new treatments. Unfortunately for Moderna, the decline in people getting the COVID vaccine, along with plenty of competitors with their own vaccines, has hammered the business’s revenue in recent years. A more recent RSV vaccine reached the market after competing vaccines, resulting in less-than-robust adoption.

Still, Moderna has some 25 mRNA Development candidates across 35 development programs in its portfolio. Seeing those come to market and make a meaningful impact on the business will take some time, however. Next year is likely when one or more of the products will get to market, and it is probably not until 2028 that significant revenue will hit the top line. In fiscal 2026, Moderna is seen posting modest sales growth of about 8% to get close to $2.1 billion revenue with a much narrower net loss of around $1.8 billion.

Recursion, meanwhile, is still in development phase, with lumpy revenue stemming from milestone payments from partners like Sanofi. For fiscal 2026, revenue is expected to decline about 11% due to lower milestone payments. The business is making progress with its AI-based discovery platform. In the first quarter, management touted its first clinical proof of concept with its polyp-related treatment, REC-4881 allosteric MEK1/2 inhibitor focused on FAP. It showed a significant reduction in precancerous polyps, a major driver of the disease’s progressive nature. Still, significant revenue for the business is seen as years away.

So which cutting-edge biotech is the stock to buy? Moderna has come to market with proven treatments derived from its mRNA platform, and Recursion is still hoping to prove its model. Moderna may be in a sales and development lull for 2026, but odds are a proven formula will provide itself again. Moderna gets the nod here.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Merck, Moderna, and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends GSK. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.