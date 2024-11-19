Moderna initiated with a Hold at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Harry Gillis initiated coverage of Moderna (MRNA) with a Hold rating and $42 price target. The firm says mRNA will revolutionize the treatment of multiple diseases. However, the analyst prefers BioNTech (BNTX) for exposure relative to Moderna. Moderna is quickly spending its COVID cash and will not meet 2028 breakeven guidance, despite recent downgrades, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Berenberg says the company is more vulnerable to commercial pressure due to its high burn rate. This pressure will be amplified due to uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration, adds the firm.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MRNA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.