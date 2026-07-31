Moderna, Inc Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc (MRNA) released Loss for second quarter of -$782 million

The company's earnings totaled -$782 million, or -$1.97 per share. This compares with -$825 million, or -$2.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $145 million from $142 million last year.

Moderna, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$782 Mln. vs. -$825 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.97 vs. -$2.13 last year. -Revenue: $145 Mln vs. $142 Mln last year.

The Company is targeting up to 10% growth from 2025 revenue and expects 2026 revenue split to be approximately 50% U.S. and approximately 50% international. Moderna expects approximately 55% of its second half 2026 revenue to be recognized in the third quarter.

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