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Moderna, Inc Q2 Loss Decreases

July 31, 2026 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc (MRNA) released Loss for second quarter of -$782 million

The company's earnings totaled -$782 million, or -$1.97 per share. This compares with -$825 million, or -$2.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $145 million from $142 million last year.

Moderna, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$782 Mln. vs. -$825 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.97 vs. -$2.13 last year. -Revenue: $145 Mln vs. $142 Mln last year.

The Company is targeting up to 10% growth from 2025 revenue and expects 2026 revenue split to be approximately 50% U.S. and approximately 50% international. Moderna expects approximately 55% of its second half 2026 revenue to be recognized in the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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