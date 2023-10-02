Model Portfolios Starting to Affect Markets

Model portfolios have been growing at a consistent rate for decades due to increasing adoption by younger advisors and more awareness among investors. Now, they have reached a size at which they are starting to affect markets especially when dealing with more illiquid securities. Currently, they collectively manage $3 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

It’s natural to consider the risks and opportunities as these ripple effects will only grow with model portfolios forecast to exceed $10 trillion in AUM over the next decade. In fact, recent unusual flows into various ETFs are often due to changes in the holdings of model portfolios.

Most model portfolios are constructed with ETFs. They are managed by investment teams of asset managers and can enable advisors to spend less time on portfolio management or security selection and more time on building their business and managing client relations.

Since 2018, more than 400 model portfolio offerings have been launched. Most research shows that model portfolios tend to outperform advisor-managed portfolios. Ultimately, it’s an acknowledgement that beating the market is nearly impossible and that an advisors’ job is increasingly about financial planning rather than investing.

