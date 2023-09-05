Why Today’s Advisors Need Model Portfolios

The landscape for financial advisors has shifted rapidly over the last decades. And, these shifts are only accelerating in terms of frequency and impact. Thus, advisors also need to update their strategy and approach to thrive in this new environment.

A major change is that advisors have to work harder to get and keep clients, especially given that many other money managers are likely competing for clients' resources, time, and attention as well.

For Financial Planning, John Guthery discusses why advisors should start embracing model portfolios to align their business with this new environment. Increasingly, the most value that an advisor brings is through quality time spent communicating with their clients to understand their needs and plan appropriately. This is true for both parties.

Too many advisors are spending too much time managing portfolios and researching investment ideas, when they could instead be focused on tasks that will actually grow their business. Most long-term research shows that advisors fail to beat the market over long periods of time.

With model portfolios, this function is effectively outsourced so that advisors can spend more time on the tasks that actually move the needle in terms of building and operating a thriving practice.

Finsum: Financial advisors tend to feel like they are not spending enough time with clients. Model portfolios are one solution as it frees up time for advisors.

