Modalis Therapeutics Achieves FDA Orphan Drug Status

Modalis Therapeutics has gained Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for its innovative gene therapy, MDL-101, aimed at treating the rare congenital muscular dystrophy type 1A. This designation supports development by offering financial and regulatory incentives, potentially leading to a breakthrough treatment for patients lacking effective options. Modalis’ CRISPR-GNDM technology enables precise gene modulation, highlighting their commitment to addressing unmet medical needs.

