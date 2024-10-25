News & Insights

Modalis Therapeutics Achieves FDA Orphan Drug Status

October 25, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (JP:4883) has released an update.

Modalis Therapeutics has gained Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for its innovative gene therapy, MDL-101, aimed at treating the rare congenital muscular dystrophy type 1A. This designation supports development by offering financial and regulatory incentives, potentially leading to a breakthrough treatment for patients lacking effective options. Modalis’ CRISPR-GNDM technology enables precise gene modulation, highlighting their commitment to addressing unmet medical needs.

