Mochida Pharmaceutical Reports Stable Financial Performance

November 01, 2024 — 01:22 am EDT

Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (JP:4534) has released an update.

Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. reported a 3.3% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year, despite a slight decrease in operating and attributable profits. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved to 81.5%, and they maintained their dividend forecast, indicating stable financial performance. Investors may find Mochida’s resilience and consistent dividend policy appealing amidst fluctuating profits.

