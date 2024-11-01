Mochida Pharmaceutical Reports Stable Financial Performance

Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (JP:4534) has released an update.

Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. reported a 3.3% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year, despite a slight decrease in operating and attributable profits. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved to 81.5%, and they maintained their dividend forecast, indicating stable financial performance. Investors may find Mochida’s resilience and consistent dividend policy appealing amidst fluctuating profits.

