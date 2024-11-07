News & Insights

Mobio Technologies Updates on Acquisition Progress

November 07, 2024 — 03:34 pm EST

Mobio Technologies (TSE:MBO) has released an update.

Mobio Technologies Inc. is progressing with its plans to acquire Tracksuit Movers Inc. through a share exchange, but the transaction is still subject to several conditions and approvals. Investors are advised to approach Mobio’s securities with caution due to the speculative nature of the transaction.

