Mobileye Global Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MBLY often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Mobileye Global. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 87% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $154,775, and 7 calls, totaling $478,000.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $15.0 for Mobileye Global, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Mobileye Global's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Mobileye Global's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $13.0 to $15.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Mobileye Global 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MBLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.1 $1.95 $2.05 $13.00 $154.7K 3.5K 755 MBLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.0 $1.95 $2.0 $15.00 $129.0K 1.5K 1.6K MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.55 $1.5 $1.53 $15.00 $76.5K 241 506 MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.0 $4.35 $15.00 $65.2K 1.6K 250 MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.45 $2.4 $2.44 $14.00 $61.0K 179 250

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. It is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies. Mobileye is the Company's only reportable operating segment. Its solutions comprise Driver Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, Mobileye Drive, Self-Driving System & Vehicles. It also provides data services to Expedite Maintenance Operations with AI-Powered Road Survey Technology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Mobileye Global, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Mobileye Global Trading volume stands at 530,261, with MBLY's price down by -1.92%, positioned at $13.78. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Mobileye Global

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $21.4.

An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mobileye Global, which currently sits at a price target of $29. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Mobileye Global, targeting a price of $24. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Mobileye Global, targeting a price of $16. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Mobileye Global with a target price of $20. An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

