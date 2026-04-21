MMU Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/23/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MMU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MMU's low point in its 52 week range is $9.52 per share, with $10.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.52.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MMU makes up 5.93% of the First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (Symbol: MFLX) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding MMU).
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
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Also see: Energy Stock Dividends
VEU Dividend History
Low PE Ratios
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.