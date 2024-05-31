News & Insights

Stocks

MMG Announces Executive Resignation and Interim Appointment

May 31, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MMG (HK:1208) has released an update.

MMG Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Jianxian Wei as Executive General Manager Americas, effective 31 May 2024, who is leaving to consider retirement. The company expressed its appreciation for Mr. Wei’s contributions. Concurrently, MMG welcomed Mr. Jing Zhao as the Interim Executive General Manager Americas, bringing nearly two decades of international management experience in the mining industry.

For further insights into HK:1208 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMLTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.