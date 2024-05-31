MMG Announces Executive Resignation and Interim Appointment

MMG (HK:1208) has released an update.

MMG Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Jianxian Wei as Executive General Manager Americas, effective 31 May 2024, who is leaving to consider retirement. The company expressed its appreciation for Mr. Wei’s contributions. Concurrently, MMG welcomed Mr. Jing Zhao as the Interim Executive General Manager Americas, bringing nearly two decades of international management experience in the mining industry.

