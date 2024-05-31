mm2 Asia Ltd. Announces Board Reshuffle

News & Insights

mm2 Asia Ltd. (SG:1B0) has released an update.

Singapore-based mm2 Asia Ltd. has announced changes to its Board and Board Committees effective from 31 May 2024, following the resignation of Mr Tan Liang Pheng as Lead Independent Director. The company is actively seeking a replacement for Mr Tan, aiming to fill the vacancy within two to three months. The reshuffle includes new appointments to the Audit, Nominating, and Remuneration Committees.

