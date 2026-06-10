MLPD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF (Symbol: MLPD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.32, changing hands as high as $25.50 per share. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLPD's low point in its 52 week range is $24.30 per share, with $25.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further MLPD Research:

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