MLAB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: MLAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.00, changing hands as high as $83.34 per share. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLAB's low point in its 52 week range is $55.45 per share, with $131.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.