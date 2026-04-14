MKTN Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Federated Hermes MDT Market Neutral, the RSI reading has hit 28.0 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 65.6. A bullish investor could look at MKTN's 28.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), MKTN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.14 per share, with $26.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.30. Federated Hermes MDT Market Neutral shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.